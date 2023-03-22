 Skip to main content
Restricting judges from upholding the Alaska Constitution

To the editor: Before the Alaska Senate Judiciary and Health & Social Service Committees is anti-abortion bill SJR 2 sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hughes. This is a proposed constitutional amendment that will prevent judges from ruling statutes that prohibit abortion are unconstitutional. To amend the constitution requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate before it can be put on the general election ballot.

In the last general election we overwhelmingly voted down a constitutional convention for fear of what extremists would propose. Is it wise to limit the judiciary from interpreting the constitution that we elected not to change? Now is the time to weigh in. Send an email and express your opinion. Senate.Judiciary@akleg.gov, Sen.Shelley.Hughes@akleg.gov.

