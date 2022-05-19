Restore Reason to Congress

To the editor: The founding of the American republic coincided with the 18th century enlightenment when the Age of Reason swept Europe. While simplistic, a touchstone of the Age of Reason was the imposition of an academic approach to politics: namely that with competent leadership, open debate and discussion of different points of view could lead to a way forward through compromise to guide a republic. However, no one could have predicted how provincial Democratic congressional leaders Schumer and Pelosi together with misguided “Progressive Democrats” would be so unwilling to compromise to achieve legislative progress. Endlessly trying to remove the filibuster without a Senate majority, Democrats fallaciously argue that this is what the electorate wants.
The latest example of this is the panic that has seized the pro-abortion movement once it seems that the Supreme Court is not willing to find a non-existent constitutional clause to support the right to terminate a beating-heart fetus. With extreme anti-abortion laws in numerous states that very few American citizens support, the logical path would be to pass some minimal compromise abortion rights law. Republican senators like our own Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine have proposed such legislation. And in the House newly elected Nancy Mace from South Carolina, a rape victim herself, supports limited abortion rights.
The point is that a national bill based on allowing abortion up to about eight weeks (coinciding with fetal heartbeat) with more extended periods for rape and incest would nullify extreme state abortion laws in Texas and Mississippi and establish a bullet-proof lower-bound constraining state laws. Rather than do this Schumer and Pelosi practice negative politics by only putting forth legislation codifying Roe VS Wade. Knowing that the bill won’t pass, the vote is used only as a partisan campaign tool.
Meanwhile, as brutal war sweeps Ukraine, the USA with the most powerful military in the world, sends limited weapons to Ukraine but balks on sending much needed Aircraft. The administration’s focus is ostensibly on containing Putin rather than saving Ukrainian Democracy.
Perhaps it’s time to return to an age of reason by restoring Republican control to Congress.