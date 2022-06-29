To the editor: Responsible mining would not even consider using 250 miles (both lanes) of Alaska highways for heavy-duty ore hauling between Manh Choh and Fort Knox for their own gains.
Responsible mining would not subject Alaskans to 80-ton, 95- to 125-foot tandem trailer trucks every five minutes on the 250 miles (both lanes) of Alaska highways for their own gains.
Responsible mining would not put the lives of Alaskans and tourists using this 250 mile stretch (both lanes) in danger for their own gains.
Responsible mining would not use Alaska highways to do heavy-duty ore hauling for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, for 5-plus years for their own gains.
Responsible mining would not destroy 250 miles of Alaska highways and bridges with heavy-duty ore hauling for their own gains.
Responsible mining would build a heap leach at the Manh Choh Mine to process the ore. It would provide jobs for the Tetlin and Tok areas and improve their economies. Plus, it would save lives and preserve our roads and bridges. Be as responsible as you say you are, Fort Knox.
Margaret Johnson
Fairbanks