Responsible mineral development is key

To the editor: In the spring of 1996 after completing its processing plant, Kinross poured its first gold bar. At the time, gold was priced at $400 per troy ounce and had been that years before and after, once hitting a low of under $300 before its slow move to a high of over $1,900 — today about $1,720.
The gold assay at Manh Choh is considerably richer than Fort Knox, and the price of gold is more than four times greater today. Longtime civic leader Gary Wilken is right. If Kinross could find the resources to fund building Fort Knox, complete with a processing plant under the economics of the 1990s, it certainly can do the same today at Manh Choh. Simply, this would spare Interior residents this insane haul road of 230 miles or so over a third-rate highway little changed from the one I drove to Fairbanks in 1962. (Insanity defined: extreme folly; something utterly foolish or unreasonable.)