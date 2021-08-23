Responsibilities accompany rights in a free society

Fox news spokespeople recommend that their followers treat themselves with toxic veterinary medications or spurious herbal remedies, Republican governors try to legally prevent people from protecting themselves with masks, and the whole right-wing media enterprise (many of which are sponsored by non-U.S. religious cults) spreads ridiculous misinformation about Covid; it’s as if they truly are trying to kill off their own extreme end of the political spectrum. It’s as if they want Covid to be around for much, much longer instead of defeating it through logical, scientific solutions which would allow us to get back to bickering over less lethal nonsense.
So glad my parents’ generation of conservatives understood the place of science in society, so that I didn’t get smallpox, or polio, or measles. Glad they put community first instead of supporting the idea that freedom means individuals are free to hurt others; is it freedom to drive drunk? Glad Mom and Dad believed that responsibilities accompany rights in a free democratic society. Glad my parents stressed education, learning, and science as the means to obtain knowledge that could benefit our own family, as well as all of society. That education is what is protecting me today, since it helped me make the decision to be vaccinated. I guess I’m finding some gratitude in this crazy time of so many Americans behaving so irrationally and dangerously.
Thanks Mom and Dad for all you did for me and your community; I miss you!
Karen Jensen,
Fairbanks