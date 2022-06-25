Require PFAs awareness on consumer products

To the editor: Our entire lives are surrounded by toxic chemicals in everyday products. It is time that businesses provide awareness of the noxious substances they sell by requiring labeling of products that contain PFAs, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Dental floss, plastic water bottles, candy wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, fast food packaging, nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing are just a few products that contain PFAs. The list of merchandise that contain PFAs is sadly quite long. People must be made aware that there are dangers in the household products that they use.
Manufacturers will eventually be required to phase these products out. In the meantime, they should be required to label them so that the people are made aware of their hazards.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole