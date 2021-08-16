Require masks in schools

To the editor: Dear school board members, on behalf of my son who is supposed to be starting sixth grade at Pearl Creek Elementary School this week, please reinstitute the mask mandate for elementary schools in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. He turned 11 years old recently and does not have the option of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Neither do most of the other students at his school. The only options they have to be protected against this highly contagious, debilitating and occasionally lethal virus are masking, hand-washing and social distancing.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Fairbanks is currently an area with high community transmission as classified by the CDC, and most of the recent cases are from the Delta variant, which causes more infections and spreads faster than the forms of the virus that were circulating during last school year. We need masks in schools.
The school board policy and the acting superintendent’s message regarding the policy ignore the reality of this ongoing pandemic and the threat that it poses to our community. You cannot claim that you are committed to maintaining a healthy and symptom-free environment for students and staff while failing to commit to the policy that would best ensure that outcome. The virus does not respect the authority or personal choice of any family. The virus simply spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. One family’s choice very much affects everyone else in the classroom. Ideology offers no defense against viral contagion.
Masks work to control the spread of the virus and keep our children and staff safe in schools, but only if everyone uses them. Testing and quarantining work, but only if they are an expectation that is enforced. Half-measures will not fulfill the district mission of providing an excellent, equitable education in a safe, supportive environment.
Please show leadership. Protect our unvaccinated kids and the staff that teach and care for them. Return to the responsible and well-informed policies requiring masking, distancing, testing, and quarantining that were in place last school year. Give my kid a fair shot at safe, in-person sixth grade.
Adrian Gall
Fairbanks