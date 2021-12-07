Republicans versus Democrats

To the editor: It’s amusing to read the Letters to the Editor from Republicans. They have resorted to name calling like children. Their whole goal is not to improve our lives but instead they only want to prevent Democrats from passing any legislation that is good for the nation.
Republicans make wild charges against the Democrats but never support their charges with sources of information or facts.
Look at the last three Democrat presidents and what they have accomplished. Under Bill Clinton we had a balanced budget and our investments returned more income than at any other time. Under Barack Obama the Affordable Care Act was passed which has helped thousands of people in this country with affordable health care. Now President Biden is under attack yet he has passed legislation which helps thousands of families with Child Tax Credit and is likely to get passed legislation to provide thousands of jobs and improve the lives of us all.
What did President G. W. Bush accomplish? Well, he got us in a war. Then along came President Trump. This is a story that is still developing but it isn’t pretty.
