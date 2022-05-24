To the editor: According to Lela Ryterski’s optimistic description of the benefits of “progressive” Democrat policies, everything in the United States is going great and deserves voters to keep “progressives” in power. Perhaps Homer is more isolated from reality than I thought.
Somehow, she completely ignores the glaring failures of the “progressives” who have been in charge of this country for the past 16 months. Today, we can blame “progressive” leftists for a 40-year high in inflation, record high gasoline and heating fuel costs, defunding the police policies, diminished military preparedness, record-high drug death rates due to their wide-open southern border, cancel culture, wokeness, critical race theory (racism) and inappropriate explicit sex education in early grade school.
She asks what Republicans have done for this country. How about ending slavery, lowering taxes for those of us still paying taxes (half of Americans pay no federal income tax at all), making the United States energy independent, and maintaining world peace through the strength of the U.S. military? Republicans have appointed judges to the bench who faithfully apply constitutional principles while “progressives” have appointed judges who make laws that the “progressives” cannot get passed by the Congress.
Republicans offer good governance that will lead Americans back to equality, happiness, and prosperity. “Progressives” will continue down the Marxist road toward the destruction of our country. Please vote for Republicans this November.
Dave Kelleyhouse
Tok