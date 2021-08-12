Republican representation?

To the editor: We have reached a point in our representative republic that no one would wish for.
We have to each decide if the government elected by some represents who we are as Republicans. I can no longer support a Republican party that passes legislation such as the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill. Included in that bill on page 2149 was this:
7 SEC. 60307. GENERAL PROVISIONS.
8 (a) NONDISCRIMINATION.—
9 (1) IN GENERAL.— No individual in the United
10 States may, on the basis of actual or perceived race,
11 color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity,
12 sexual orientation, age, or disability, be excluded
13 from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or
14 be subjected to discrimination under any program or
15 activity that is funded in whole or in part with funds
16 made available to carry out this title.
In lay persons terms it means any person, including a man with penis who claims to be a woman, must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms of any federal facility or facility that accepts federal funds. For Fairbanks that is every single pool locker room in the city.
This government is no longer protecting the rights of women and children to have safe spaces free.
It is now up to each one of us to decide whether or not they will support this government including the “Republicans” Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, who choose to vote this into law.