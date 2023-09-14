 Skip to main content
Republican presidential candidates must dump Trump

To the editor: It’s almost impossible to understand why numerous capable Republican presidential candidates are so petrified of asserting that if they were president and commander in chief they would not allow a mob that had broken through Capital police to run rampant through the halls of Congress like Donald Trump did during the Capital riots. Indeed, had Trump been impeached on that charge alone (being too cowardly to carry out his responsibilities as commander in chief), he would likely have been the first impeached president to be judged guilty by the Senate.

Of course the liberal press is incapable of asking such a simple question because they would draw attention to Biden’s shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan or his unwillingness to be in New York during 9/11.

