Republican presidential candidates must dump Trump

To the editor: It’s almost impossible to understand why numerous capable Republican presidential candidates are so petrified of asserting that if they were president and commander in chief they would not allow a mob that had broken through Capital police to run rampant through the halls of Congress like Donald Trump did during the Capital riots. Indeed, had Trump been impeached on that charge alone (being too cowardly to carry out his responsibilities as commander in chief), he would likely have been the first impeached president to be judged guilty by the Senate.
Of course the liberal press is incapable of asking such a simple question because they would draw attention to Biden’s shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan or his unwillingness to be in New York during 9/11.
Likewise, if any capable former or present Republican governor and presidential candidate like Ron DeSantis of Florida or former Gov. Nikki Haley from South Carolina would have the courage to finally stand up and say “Enough is enough, we can’t have an incompetent nutcase like Trump in the presidency,” they could end this national nightmare of a Trump-Biden rematch that no Democrat or Republican voter wants.
And make no mistake, as the constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley asserts in a recent USA Today editorial: Democrats’ rage against Donald Trump epitomized by the ridiculous racketeering trial in Georgia has become a de-facto McCarthy era attack on free speech guaranteed by the first amendment to our beloved Constitution.
In particular Turley describes the situation with a Nietzsche quote: “Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.” He asserts that “For Democrats, that moment has come in an age of rage against former President Donald Trump in particular and conservatives in general. It’s an age when reason and restraint are strangers.”
Indeed, our great republic is in trouble. But it’s at risk of declining not with a bang but with a whimper.