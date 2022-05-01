Representing and respecting Alaska
To the editor: At a debate during the recent Alaska Republican Convention, one of the candidates running to finish Don Young’s term said “individuals who are struggling with sexual identity are human beings. They need to have the proper support networks during a difficult journey.”
This sounds like an uncontroversial compassionate thing to say, but apparently there is no room for compassion in the Republican Party. She was booed for saying this. She was booed! Picture it: She stated that our children are human beings, that our friends and neighbors are human beings, that we are human beings, and she was booed. What is wrong with these people? It is painfully obvious that this isn’t just a matter of policy differences. This is hatred. Pure hatred. Anyone who cannot accept our shared humanity does not deserve our support. Anyone who is silent in the face of this hatred does not deserve our support.
I have one uncompromising requirement for anyone running for office. If you are going to represent all of Alaska, you have to respect all Alaskans.
Edward Debevec,
Fairbanks