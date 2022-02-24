Rep. Thompson's Manh Choh gaffe

Letter to the editor: Rep. Steve Thompson’s editorial regarding the Manh Choh mine in the Saturday, Feb. 19, News-Miner was a joke. It sounded like something written by a Manh Choh PR person.
He ignored all the negative public input regarding the hazards and damage caused by heavily-loaded trucks mixing on public highways with primarily private vehicles.
The key statement is when he states that Manh Choh representatives “freely talk to to members of the community, listen to what folks have to say, and make adjustments where possible.” Who is going to say what adjustments are possible and which are not? It’s certainly not going to be the public. Is the decision going to be made on cost or public safety?
Rep. Thompson, pull your head out of the sand and get real.