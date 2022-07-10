Reopen Chena River State Recreation Site

To the editor: It is disappointing to see that the Department of Natural Resources is no longer willing to do its job.
Closing the Chena River State Recreation Site to tourists and residents has created the crime problem that they are using to justify their actions. Prior to closing for bridge work, this park was full of RVs and campers. The pavilion was hosting birthday parties, and the boat launch was being used daily. Now the gate is blocked to law abiding citizens, and the entire park has been turned into a full time residence for vagrants and the homeless.
Clean up the park, reopen it to the public, and watch the crime in and around the park plummet. This park was routinely full with 60 paid camp spots, boat launch fees and a full schedule of pavilion rentals. There is more than enough self-generated revenue to pay for a summer park host and restore this once nice park in the heart of Fairbanks.
Since when is it OK to just abandon prime riverfront parks because the state does not feel like taking care of them anymore? Maybe it is time for a change in leadership at the DNR if they can no longer do their job effectively?