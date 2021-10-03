Rentzel and Graham for parental choice

To the editor: Support Jeff Rentzel and Andrew Graham for school board Oct. 5 if you are opposed to masking children as young as 2; believe that parents should be the authority for health choices in their children’s lives; and think that the role of the board is to ensure the effective education of our students.
On the issue of masking, there is an extensive summary of 44 studies and 65 publications verifying the harm created by wearing masks for prolonged periods. These harms include increased heart rate, increased breathing rate, high levels of carbon dioxide and a mask-induced drop in oxygen saturation. Consequences of this? Chest complaints, dizziness, listlessness, impaired thinking and concentration problems. All of these were statistically higher when wearing masks. All members of the current school board were sent a copy of this summary. And the result?
The majority on the FBSN school board ignored the evidence and the testimony of the majority of parents and have once again masked our children; making learning for students and teaching for teachers increasingly difficult. Facial expressions play a significant role in the teaching/learning process. Parents send their kids to school to learn; not to be Covid-tested and muzzled.
A vote for Jeff Rentzel and Andrew Graham is the first step in freeing our children from the tyranny of masks and returning the school board to a path of actually spending their time improving the direction of education in our borough.