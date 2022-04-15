 Skip to main content
Renaming the Fairbanks airport

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: I have recently heard of interest in renaming our Fairbanks International Airport. What a wonderful idea! We can only do this once so let’s do it right.

I am sure we can all agree that the current name is boring. This discussion provides a unique opportunity to truly acknowledge some special people or places associated directly with this place we call home. I recommend we, as a community, find a way to honor the rich Alaska Native presence and heritage in this area over the past 20,000 years (likely longer) by naming the airport for a revered elder or Native leader, an Indigenous place name or a Native word for our valley or rivers.

Perhaps there is a name for the spot where the airport currently sits? Let us take this unique opportunity to truly acknowledge the hundreds of generations that have come before us. If asked, I am willing to serve on whatever committee wants to come together and discuss this. Perhaps a broad group could identify a set of options to be provided for a community-wide vote?

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.