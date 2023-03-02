Reminder: Life is short

To the editor: I am writing this as a reminder that life is short. My nephew, Logan, passed away last month in a car accident in Minnesota while on his way to swim practice before school. He was 17 years old and had his life ahead of him.
I would like to start a 5K run in his name, appropriately named "Logan’s Run." If anybody has input on this, i.e, where to do this or what time of year — I'm thinking St. Patrick’s Day, even though that is early in the year — I am looking for some input. He was supposed to "kick my butt" in the Midnight Sun Run but that, of course, won’t happen.