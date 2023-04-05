 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remembering John Edwards

To the editor: Amidst the rancor over the “weaponization” of Trump’s criminal prosecution, and the joy for some at the indictment, I would urge people to remember John Edwards, the 2008 Democratic presidential candidate.

In 2011, Edwards was charged with illegal campaign finance violations for payments made in 2006-2008 to his mistress to cover up an affair and pregnancy. The case was prosecuted by a Republican federal district attorney, who later successfully ran for Congress on his record of prosecuting John Edwards. The principle take away is that Trump is not the first to be criminally charged for covering up an affair, nor is he likely to be the last.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.