Remembering John Edwards

To the editor: Amidst the rancor over the “weaponization” of Trump’s criminal prosecution, and the joy for some at the indictment, I would urge people to remember John Edwards, the 2008 Democratic presidential candidate.
In 2011, Edwards was charged with illegal campaign finance violations for payments made in 2006-2008 to his mistress to cover up an affair and pregnancy. The case was prosecuted by a Republican federal district attorney, who later successfully ran for Congress on his record of prosecuting John Edwards. The principle take away is that Trump is not the first to be criminally charged for covering up an affair, nor is he likely to be the last.
John Edwards’ case invites other lessons. Hopefully, Edwards’ and Trump’s experiences would suggest that aspiring political candidates should not engage in sexual improprieties while running for office or at least avoid using campaign funds as hush money if they do.
The scandal ended Mr. Edwards political career because Democrats withdrew their support, and Edwards appreciated that the scandal rendered him a poor standard barrier for the Democratic Party. Maybe Republicans should consider this option.
Finally, the Edwards’ jury deadlocked and was unable to convict Edwards, which should cause Trump’s detractors to temper their expectations of a conviction in the present case.