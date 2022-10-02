Remember to vote on Oct. 4

To the editor: Dear borough residents, in last year’s municipal, city and school board elections, less than a quarter of registered voters participated in our democratic process. Important decisions that have shaped the trajectory of our community came down to 16,000 people on the borough level, including 3,500 in the city of Fairbanks and less than 300 in the city of North Pole.
Local government has more of a direct impact on our lives than any other. These elections determine the quality of public safety, support we’re able to give our public schools and road service areas, as well as long-term planning that helps set our course for decades to come.