Rejected ballots

To the editor: How many votes weren’t counted in the recent primary to replace Congressman Don Young due to late arrival because of post office practices?
My husband’s and my votes weren’t counted in this election that was conducted through mail-in ballots and ended June 11 because they were postmarked June 12. We mailed our ballots during business hours from the Fairbanks Geist Road post office on either June 10 or 11. We’ve learned that the only way to assure a same-day postmark in Fairbanks is to wait in line and request a hand cancellation. All Fairbanks mail is shipped to Anchorage to be sorted and postmarked.