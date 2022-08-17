 Skip to main content
Reinstate the recycling program

To the editor: We reluctantly canceled the paper edition of the News-Miner recently. We will still read our local paper online. Our action is in direct response to the borough’s suspension of the recycling program and we simply don’t have the space to store months’ worth of newspapers along with all the other paper and cardboard we accumulate. When and if the recycling program is reinstated, we promise to resubscribe to our home delivery of a paper copy of the newspaper.

