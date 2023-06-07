Reinstate the pieces of the Climate Action Plan that were removed

To the editor: I am writing in regards to the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that the Borough Assembly is currently considering. As a community member who has been involved in providing input throughout the development process, I have been disheartened to see the direction this plan has taken. The former Climate Action Committee members and the contractor hired to draft the plan put immense effort into soliciting community input over the last year. The plan that was nearly complete was an excellent representation of what the community wanted in order to address the serious threat to our home that is climate change.
That all changed when presiding officer Aaron Lojewski replaced all but one committee member last November. The new committee members proceeded to gut the plan, removing a vast number of goals that the community had worked hard to write. This was a serious failure in leadership and an insult to our community.
It’s clear that we need a plan which provides guidance for greenhouse gas emissions tracking and reductions, helps to support community education around climate issues, helps the borough shift to renewable energy use, and makes equity and accessibility for sidewalks and public transportation a priority. None of these goals are radical, and yet, the new members of the Climate Action Committee voted to remove these goals (among many others).
As a lifelong Fairbanksan, I take so much pride in this community. I know that this plan can’t reverse climate change on its own. But I believe we’re each responsible for taking care of our own little corner of the world, and this is mine, so I will do everything I can to protect this community that I love. For anyone else that feels this way — I urge you to do everything in your power to get a version of this plan passed that includes the important goals that were taken out.
The Borough Assembly will be making a decision at their meeting on June 8, and I will be there to testify. I hope you will join me.