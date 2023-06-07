 Skip to main content
Reinstate the pieces of the Climate Action Plan that were removed

To the editor: I am writing in regards to the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that the Borough Assembly is currently considering. As a community member who has been involved in providing input throughout the development process, I have been disheartened to see the direction this plan has taken. The former Climate Action Committee members and the contractor hired to draft the plan put immense effort into soliciting community input over the last year. The plan that was nearly complete was an excellent representation of what the community wanted in order to address the serious threat to our home that is climate change.

That all changed when presiding officer Aaron Lojewski replaced all but one committee member last November. The new committee members proceeded to gut the plan, removing a vast number of goals that the community had worked hard to write. This was a serious failure in leadership and an insult to our community.

