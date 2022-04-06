Regulation, oversight and Kinross

To the editor: Sunday’s DNM editorial suggests that “transparency and outreach will keep Manh Choh accountable.” And near the close of the editorial they imply that if ore haulers obey the laws and operate safely with a modicum of common sense, there should be few problems.
Can the editors point to a major project in Alaska where that has worked? Ever? What is required to keep big corporations’ feet to the fire is regulation and oversight. Left to their own devices, most corporations will do as little as possible to get as much money out of a project and leave behind as big a mess as they can get away with. Can you imagine what the trans-Alaska pipeline would have been like had there been no regulation and oversight?
The editorial says the project will create between 250 and 600 jobs over its life and leave behind major infrastructure. Want to place any bets on how many Tetlin area residents get those jobs? And, since when is a large hole in the ground filled with toxic mine waste that will require monitoring in perpetuity considered infrastructure?
Major infrastructure would be an on site ore processing plant that could be used for decades to process ore from other mines under consideration near the Manh Choh site. That would provide Tetlin and other local villages and towns with a much longer job horizon, it would obviate the safety, upkeep, and repair concerns of the current proposed trucking scheme, and it would leave Alaska in a better position to ensure future mining can, indeed, be done “in an environmentally sound and safe manner.”