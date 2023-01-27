 Skip to main content
Reforms needed to special ed student placement policies

To the editor: “All public schools are required by IDEA to provide Free Appropriate Public Education to children with disabilities. Magnet schools and charter schools are public schools, and therefore must provide special education through Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). IDEA regulations are clear about this.”

What happens when a parent disagrees with placement decisions on an IEP? They are told they’re going against Fairbanks North Star Borough School District recommendations. Educational placement could be a different classroom or school. Choice schools should be a choice for every child, nondisabled and disabled alike.

