Reelect Maggie Matheson to school board

To the editor: On Oct. 6, 2020, Maggie Matheson was elected to Seat G on the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board with just under 55% of the vote, and this year she is running for reelection. Shortly after being sworn in as a school board member, she along with school board members April Smith, Matthew Sampson and school board President Jennifer Luke fought to lift mask mandates and change the rule that masks can be worn if the parent or student feel the need to, and with the votes of Smith, Matheson, Sampson and Luke, the mask mandate was lifted on Dec. 8 2021.
Mrs. Matheson is a devout wife, mother and school board member. She is always fighting to ensure that the students and teachers are safe while in the classroom. Mrs. Matheson is also a supporter and fighter for parental rights in the school district and believes that parents have every right to be part of their child’s education.