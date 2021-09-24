Reelect June Rogers to City Council

To the editor: Fairbanks is fortunate to have June Rogers on the City Council. June serves with distinction. She’s a natural-born leader with an unerring understanding of fairness, openness and community service.
June was born, raised and educated here in Fairbanks. Fortunately, she chose to remain, working to improve local schools she attended and public services she appreciates, rather than taking her gifts elsewhere. She enriches our community, owning a local business with her husband, raising her family here, working hard in many local organizations, and always doing her best to serve her hometown with diligence, intelligence and a deep sense of public service.
June truly thinks on her feet and lives her values. She’s no grandstander; she doesn’t focus on personal power. She listens. She works well with others. She respects residents and always responds, committing herself to long-term improvements to our community. Fairbanks is dear to her, yet she’s cool-headed, with a passion that’s open to new ideas, willing to learn, never partisan. She’s realistic and grounded in the practical and possible. She has no axes to grind.
June holds no commitments beyond lending her rare gifts of intelligence, knowledge of how things work, and innate good sense to the larger common good. She doesn’t even campaign, trusting word of mouth to win re-election.
I’ve known June for 30 years. She’s the real deal. On Oct. 5, please give your vote to June Rogers for City Council Seat B.