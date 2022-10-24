Reelect Grier Hopkins

To the editor: It is rare that I weigh in on political campaigns, but I want to offer my public support to the incumbent candidate in a new District 34, a sprawling district from Ballaine Road to Fox, to Chena Hot Springs Road and wrapping around North Pole all the way to Eielson, Salcha, Harding and Birch lakes.
It is a huge task to represent such a wide constituency. However, having watched State House Rep. Grier Hopkins the past two years, I clearly see he has shown he has the energy and commitment to meet the demands. Rep. Hopkins has a record of working with all parties to be productive in areas of affordable energy, military, workers, broadband, education, and financial and budgetary issues. Rep. Hopkins is fully engaged.