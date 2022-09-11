 Skip to main content
Reelect Grier Hopkins to the state House

To the editor: Grier Hopkins does fine, practical work in Juneau. He listens to constituents here in the Interior, and provides effective service to us — and to the state of Alaska and all its people. For instance, when voting by mail became available early in the pandemic, Grier sent out fliers giving clear, helpful nonpartisan information on how the process works.

His efforts in Juneau consistently put people first. His work is never about enhancing his own political career. Grier instead votes to break ties on important issues and often sponsors or cosponsors practical, innovative, successful nonpartisan legislation. Grier doesn’t focus on gaining personal power, and he doesn’t tie himself in knots to satisfy party positions, as too many legislators seem to do. He’s no ideologue, instead patiently and fairly working across the aisle, or in coalitions, to devise workable solutions for real problems faced by real Alaskans.

