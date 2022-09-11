Reelect Grier Hopkins to the state House

To the editor: Grier Hopkins does fine, practical work in Juneau. He listens to constituents here in the Interior, and provides effective service to us — and to the state of Alaska and all its people. For instance, when voting by mail became available early in the pandemic, Grier sent out fliers giving clear, helpful nonpartisan information on how the process works.
His efforts in Juneau consistently put people first. His work is never about enhancing his own political career. Grier instead votes to break ties on important issues and often sponsors or cosponsors practical, innovative, successful nonpartisan legislation. Grier doesn’t focus on gaining personal power, and he doesn’t tie himself in knots to satisfy party positions, as too many legislators seem to do. He’s no ideologue, instead patiently and fairly working across the aisle, or in coalitions, to devise workable solutions for real problems faced by real Alaskans.
Grier clearly shares regional and state values: strongly supporting public schools, the state university system, and regional infrastructure. He turns out for local events (from parades to the arts — cookouts, union events, sports — all of which he genuinely seems to enjoy). He brings warmth and fairness and excellent people skills to Juneau, avoiding drama and in-fighting, focusing instead on consensus building and effective legislation.
Grier understands our region and its people because he’s lived here all his life, attending local schools, playing soccer on South Fairbanks fields, enjoying plays at West Valley High, reading books from our public library, swimming as a child at Mary Siah Pool. He’s sensitive to cultural and community values and listens to residents’ concerns about future development.
I’ve known Grier all his life, and I’m happy to endorse him. He’s done good work in Juneau. Please join me in voting to reelect Grier Hopkins to the Alaska State House in October.