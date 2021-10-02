You have permission to edit this article.
Reelect Bryce Ward as borough mayor

To the editor: The Fairbanks North Star Borough is fortunate to have Bryce Ward as its mayor.

I have had the opportunity to work with Mayor Ward when he was the mayor of the city of North Pole as well as for the FNSB. He is thoughtful, organized and capable in this capacity, and characteristically reaches out to the entire community when important matters need to be discussed and resolved. He is a good budget manager and understands the value of maintaining our critical infrastructure while keeping a careful eye on the bottom line.

Our community would be well served to have Bryce Ward at the helm for another term.

