Redistricting board’s version 3 map is classic gerrymandering
To the editor: I grew up in Fairbanks, on Lower Tanana Dene land. I went to Weller, Tanana and Lathrop. This town and the communities in it raised me.
I got my first job here at the age of 14, I learned how to drive here, and I spent entire summers at the Davis soccer fields. I grew up with West Valley as my crosstown rival and buying everything purple and gold at Value Village. I remember Alaskaland, Blockbuster and life before Fanchorage.
I say all this to make it clear, I, like John Binkley, am from Fairbanks. And when I look at the maps for redistricting there is one map that gives me pause; John Binkley’s Board Map V.3.
It’s a classically gerrymandered map put forth by a former Republican legislator, and it’s clear that his party will benefit at the expense of our communities and our values.
Board Map V.3 also overpopulates each Fairbanks district, making everyone’s vote count less than a voter in Anchorage, or Kenai or Mat-Su. Why would someone from Fairbanks want their community to be less represented?
Board Map V.3 divides Fairbanks into North and South areas, the opposite of how Fairbanks is oriented. It also brings parts of North Pole and parts of Fairbanks together in the same districts; ignoring the need for North Pole to have its own representation.
Redistricting is a process that happens every 10 years (after the Census results). This process holds a significant amount of power, and therefore it is vital we show up to give testimony.
Both the AFFR map and Board Map V.4 keep Fairbanks and North Pole separate, don’t overpopulate districts, adhere to the natural alignment of Fairbanks, and will ensure that our community will have appropriate representation for the next 10 years.
I ask that our community make it clear we have a problem with Map 3 by emailing testimony@akredistrict.org and/or calling in to 844-586-9085 between 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 30 to submit verbal testimony. Thank you.
