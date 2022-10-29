 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red, White and Blue

To the editor: A recent letter to the editor stated, “In the special general election, 6% (11,243 votes) of the voters voted for only one candidate ... these votes were disregarded after the first round and not applied to remaining candidates in round two.”

This is simply false. If you only rank one candidate, that vote counts in every round so long as that candidate makes it to the subsequent rounds.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.