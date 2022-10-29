To the editor: A recent letter to the editor stated, “In the special general election, 6% (11,243 votes) of the voters voted for only one candidate ... these votes were disregarded after the first round and not applied to remaining candidates in round two.”
This is simply false. If you only rank one candidate, that vote counts in every round so long as that candidate makes it to the subsequent rounds.
For example, let’s say there were three candidates running for Alaska’s seat in the House, candidates Red, White and Blue. You like candidate Blue and think either White or Red would be horrible, so you rank candidate Blue No. 1 and leave it at that. At the end of the first round of voting Red receives the fewest votes and is eliminated. Your vote for Blue will carry over to the second round of counting between Blue and White.
On the other hand, let’s say you prefer Blue but think Red would be an acceptable alternative to White. So, you rank Blue No. 1 and Red No. 2. After the first round of voting Blue is eliminated, so your vote for Blue dies with Blue’s elimination. But, your vote for Red will be counted in the second round against White.
You do not need to rank every candidate if you do not wish to.