Recruit the best, not the rest

To the editor: Does the governor seriously think he should be recruiting police officers from the ranks of fired Washington state officers who chose to give up their job instead of getting a vaccine, while working in "public safety"?
Does our governor think the people who believe that their personal internet search is superior to the advice of 97% of medical doctors and scientists worldwide (who spend years of full-time work training in the medical field), who say our best weapon against the pandemic is through vaccinations? That’s the level of intellectuality our governor is recruiting for law enforcement?
Has he read the papers lately? Alaska has regained the top spot in the U.S.A. for the most highly infected Covid population per capita. So, is this the time we want to welcome potentially hundreds of nonvaccinated individuals into our cities and villages?
Instead of welcoming recently fired Washington police officers, the governor should be advocating that all law enforcement applicants be screened for membership in Oath Keepers, white supremacist groups, and/or participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Because really, governor, our law enforcement employees should be the kind of individuals who uphold their oath to protect the U.S. Constitution, which means they did not participate in nor condone the violence against our country on Jan. 6, that resulted in three dead police officers and 140 police officers wounded.
Alaska law enforcement officers should recognize that to preserve and protect the publics’ safety includes accepting and adhering to "settled science."
Given the recent arrest of a Soldotna trooper shouldn’t our "law and order" governor be promoting more stringent background checks on all public safety applicants in our state, instead of less?
