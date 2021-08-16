Recount the votes

To the editor: Fake news! News-Miner Reader’s Choice Awards! Sometimes, our office has won first place. Sometimes, we have come in second place. And, sometimes, not at all.
This year, Downes, Tallerico and Schwalm garnered first place. Kirk Schwalm graciously broke the news to me in a phone call. Kirk then attempted to soothe my soul, saying he said he was told by the advertising salesperson that it was a very close win against my firm, which apparently finished in second place.
After the call, I realized that the victory really should have been mine! After all, I represent possibly far more clients. Unfortunately, many of them live in a gated community behind Denny’s and lack unrestricted access to a computer system for stacking the votes.
I told Kirk that, although I was proud of his firm’s accomplishment and recognized the high quality of their legal services, I was going to demand a recount and an audit. Something was amiss. Undoubtedly, I had won the Reader’s Choice Award by a landslide, taking the communities of Salcha, North Pole, Moose Creek and Two Rivers. I would demand to know how votes were counted. Were there more votes than living voters? Most importantly, were defective Dominion voting machines again utilized?
So far, my demands have been unsuccessful. Despite entreaties to the News-Miner for a recount, no recount has taken place. Instead, I have been simply told voter fraud is not involved.
Yet, I personally believe more people voted in the election than there are News-Miner subscriptions. Apparently, that is not unusual, either. The News-Miner actually encouraged voters to vote each day. The concept seriously smacked of ranked choice voting at its worst. As such, I am not willing to concede to the Reader’s Choice Award, unless I win next year. Rather, this August, I fully expect that the truth will surface and I will be pronounced the true Reader’s Choice.
Either that or I will vote for myself even more often in 2022.
Bill Satterberg
Fairbanks