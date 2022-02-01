Reconsider the Kinross ore trucking plan

To the editor: The Kinross Gold proposal to truck ore 240 miles from Tetlin to Fort Knox is a terrible idea.
Putting ore trucks on our highways, with double trailers 95 to 120 feet long, weighing 40 to 80 tons, will jeopardize public health and safety. The number of ore truck trips proposed is staggering. Kinross estimates two to four trucks per hour going north, 24/7/365. This number would be doubled by the trucks going back to Tetlin. Over the estimated life of the project (4½ years), Kinross would bring 145,000 to 290,000 ore truck trips through our communities. The ore trucks will pound our roads with 9 to 19 million tons of weight. That’s 18,869,760,000 to 37,739,520,000 pounds. Instead of building an industrial haul road or extending the railroad, Kinross hopes to escape the cost of road building, maintenance and repair by pushing these costs onto the government. Meanwhile, this plan endangers public safety and health. How many lives will be lost to increase Kinross’s profits?
Kinross has requested a wetlands permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. If anyone wants to be heard at any public hearing on the permit, I encourage you to send written comments in time for the Corp to receive them by Feb. 13. Send them by mail or email, with the reference number noted below, to Fairbanks Field Office, Regulatory Division (1145), CEPOA-RD, P.O. Box 35066, Fort Wainwright, AK 99703, ATTN: Gregory J. Mazer. Email is regpagemaster@usace.army.mil or gregory.j.mazer@usace.army.mil and phone numbers are 907-347-9059, 800-478-2712, and fax is 907-474-2164. Reference number POA-2013-00286 Tanana River.
I hope Kinross will reflect on the real costs of its proposal and come up with a safe plan to accomplish future mining projects. Its current plan will cause injury and loss of life. That alone should motivate the company to reconsider and follow its own policy to do no harm and ensure a culture of safe work at all sites at all times.