Reconsider mask policy for students

To the editor: I am writing to urge the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board to reconsider the optional mask policy for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Masks should not be “optional” while a substantial portion of the student population remains ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines. Based on eligibility for the vaccine (12 years old and above), we know that all elementary students will not be vaccinated. Current CDC and AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) guidance is that unvaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors.
Why in the world would we risk our children’s health and safety by ignoring the recommendations of scientists who have dedicated their entire careers to this subject?
While I understand that I can tell my kids to wear their masks at school, how am I to expect my 6 year old to keep his mask on if other kids are not wearing them? How am I able to enforce this when I am not in the classroom? We cannot and should not expect young children to understand the possibly dangerous consequences of their actions.
If masks are only optional this fall, I do not consider our public schools to be a safe place to learn. This is an absolute violation of children’s fundamental right to a public education as written in our constitution.
Please leave your political ideologies out of the decision making, use some common sense, and do what is right for our children.
Jen Gunderson
Fairbanks