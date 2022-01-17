Recognizing the challenges

To the editor: I’m disappointed with the letters to the News-Miner.
Too few express appreciation for the good job the News-Miner is doing for us under tough challenges for a local paper. We get to sound off with our letters. The Pulse publication is a great addition. So is including the Fort Wainwright paper. Talented writers contribute their regular columns and book reviews. There’s enough national coverage to reflect the turbulent times, from many perspectives. Local news is covered amazingly well given a small but brave and busy staff.
And, like newspapers have traditionally done, the News-Miner occasionally gives its own editorial opinion. Fair enough.
Thank you, News-Miner. Keep up the good work!