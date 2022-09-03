Reading up on history

To the editor: Often, these days, we hear the term “Nazi” bandied about. So just what did the Nazis advocate. I believe that some insight can be found in a 1937 interview of a Nazi SS officer by German journalist Eugen Kogon. On page 13 of his book, “The Theory and Practice of Hell,” Kogon recounts this interview, I quote, “What we trainers of the younger generation of Fuhrers aspire to is a modern governmental structure on the model of the ancient Greek city states. It is to these aristocratically run democracies with their broad economic basis of serfdom that we owe the great cultural achievements of antiquity. From five to ten percent of the people, their finest flower, shall rule; the rest must work and obey. In this way alone can we attain that peak performance we must demand of ourselves and of the German people.”
Robert Kallenberg