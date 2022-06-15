Reading by 9 takes more than testing and mandates

To the editor: I would like to thank Barbara J. Santora for writing her excellent Community Perspective letter, printed in the Sunday, June 12, paper. The title is “Testing won’t help students read by 9.” Since this “Read By 9” legislation was passed and touted by our governor, I have thought about how to address the problems with such concepts as “accountability in education” and the testing process.
She is spot on with her statements that “giving parents, guardians and teachers the encouragement, time, and tools to read to young children, and to help those with special needs,” is what is needed. Testing does not help children learn to read. It takes away the time to teach, it creates a message for those who need more time that they aren’t making the cut, so the child’s belief that they can learn to read is impaired, and it really doesn’t inform a teacher’s awareness of how their student is progressing. Teachers are trained to assess and evaluate. Testing data also gives a false narrative to the public.
I am a retired teacher, and I hold a Master’s of Education in literacy and a reading endorsement. I taught kids to read. I have participated in aspects of creating one of the national tests used in the past. What is needed isn’t another test but the literacy-rich home environment pointed out by Ms. Santora; teacher training in how to use a variety of tools to teach reading because not all children learn in the same way or at the same time; and strong mentoring for teachers who are new to teaching reading.
I have seen, firsthand, the stress of testing and the misuse of the data. There are benchmarks for developmental stages for children. This is also true for reading, and these are necessary to aid in supporting children who may have the need for more interventions. The types of tests and the unfunded mandate to have all kids read by 9 is not the way to go about providing this support. Thanks, Ms. Santora!
Susanne Richards
Fairbanks