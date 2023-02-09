Reader wants link to Fairbanks supervisor candidate presentations

Public forums to introduce school district's superintendent finalists
I am wondering why there's no link to the forums in the article. There at least could've been a link to where to LOOK FOR the forums on the FNSBSD's page - SOME idea of where to find them. The article says the forums will be in-person & virtual. A simple phone call could've provided the info about the virtual part to the NM.
We care about our district superintendent choice (& I btw am a functional, middle-of-the-road type. None of that stealthy, fringey, libertarian not-caring "independence" stuff for me. I think you'll find that's true of most of Fairbanks. Pretty darned mainstream). I've been here 50 years (if that matters to you at all). Trust me, we want to see these forums. I've noticed that the News-Miner often leaves out these important links.
I would much rather click on the darned link to the forum, when it's brought to my attention (Hello! Why we have newspapers!) & put it on my calendar. People want to know. Last time, we rejected all three superintendent finalists (three goofballs. One didn't even comb their hair for the virtual interview. Not kidding & yeah, that's my non-professional summation of three very non-professional candidates. It was so disheartening & this is all I can bring myself to say about the three. I trust this whole process will go better this time).
Anyway, I just wanted to say that it is always weird to read an article in the News-Miner with no link to a very relevant item. Happens with businesses written about, too: article will be about a business or organization or event. Article will say "See website!" or "See link!" or as in this case "Virtual meeting" & then nothing. Kind of amazing to me.
Have a good day. It's gonna warm up in a couple of months.