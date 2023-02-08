Reader thought coverage of Chief Justice remarks was inadequate

To the editor
Hank Nuwer: Thank you for talking with me this morning and again, welcome to Fairbanks and to your new position at the News-Miner.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor
Hank Nuwer: Thank you for talking with me this morning and again, welcome to Fairbanks and to your new position at the News-Miner.
I feel strongly the News-miner did a great injustice to your readers in both the content and placement of your story on page A-6 today about the retirement of Chief Justice Daniel “Dan” Winfree. I highly recommend you read his entire speech which has critical information and insight for all Alaskans. The story should have been on the front page and had greater history and depth. Dan was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fairbanks, right across from the News-Miner in what is now the Denali State Bank Building. And per attached link, his mother who lived to be 100 was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fairbanks too, though in an older wood section of the hospital long gone.
Justice Winfree in his speech to the legislature mentions he was born in Fairbanks and has been the only Alaskan born Chief Justice for the Alaska Supreme Court. During his tenure on the court Justice Winfree maintained his primary office right here at the State Court House in Fairbanks. Dan lives in Fairbanks and has retired here. The reporter could easily have called him and done an interview. I strongly suggest you have an editorial board session with Dan Winfree and run a more in depth and historical story. Dan’s wife Cathy Ringstad Winfree also has deep pioneer roots in Fairbanks, her grandmother Sylvia Ringstad was Fairbanks City Mayor in 1960. https://legcy.co/3JSnZ1x
Thank you for considering my input. For perspective I was born in Fairbanks on Thanksgiving Day of 1943 and returned here to live after completing my college degrees in Oregon. I have run my own business in Fairbanks, worked for three Fortune 500 Companies while based in Fairbanks and concluded my career and continue as a consultant for the largest privately owned company in the United States. I have been deeply involved in community service. And most importantly, I developed a strong work ethic as a News-Miner paper delivery boy in the mid to late 1950’s delivering in the same neighborhood where my sister Nancy currently lives in our family home. I have copied her as she was a high school and college class mate of Dan Winfree. She also happened to be a neighbor of News-Miner Emeritus Publishes Chuck Gray. Chuck is also well aware of the Winfree and Ringstad history in Fairbanks.
Sincerely,
Jeff Cook
Fairbanks, AK 99709
Editor's note: Thank you for your constructive criticism and suggestions, Mr. Cook. For our readers I am attaching a video link to the remarks of Chief Justice Winfree: https://tinyurl.com/y6sy96h4
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.