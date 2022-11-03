Re-Elect Representative Bart LeBon for House District 31

To the editor: I would like to urge my fellow Fairbanks Election District 31 voters to support and vote to re-elect Bart LeBon for State House. His fiscally responsible approach to legislating is an asset to the state. We need to be able to plan for the good times and the bad — which we have seen in recent years. Representative LeBon has proven to have the discipline to make prudent decisions in both a surplus and deficit financial position.
This is not a matter of why you should not vote for the other candidates, but rather a matter of why Bart is the most qualified candidate to represent House District 31. I will be voting to re-elect representative LeBon and encourage my fellow District 31 voters to do the same.