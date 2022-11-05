Re-elect Grier Hopkins to the Alaska State House

To the editor: I enthusiastically support Grier Hopkins for re-election to the State House and hope you do too! Grier is always aware that he represents a diverse community and consistently works to bring everyone together so that all voices are heard. In such a polarizing time in our country and communities, knowing that Grier has been part of an effective tri-partisan coalition working with Republicans, Independents and Democrats is so important!
Born and raised in Fairbanks, Grier wants to see our students have more opportunities in our schools than we used to, not fewer. He defended Pre-K grants in each of his years in the legislature. He helped expand the WAMI program to increase the number of Alaskan students participating in this program. Grier worked to secure 50 million dollars for our Alaskan schools with 5.8 million specifically going to Fairbanks Schools! In addition, Grier introduced the bill that saved Alaska’s college scholarships. These are concrete examples of ways Grier supports our local schools and educators. Currently, Grier is leading the effort to recruit and retain our best teachers, so our students have the best tools to succeed