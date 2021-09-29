To the editor: I’ve worked with Chrya Sanderson for almost 20 years, and her passion for education and student success is tremendous. During her 35 years working in schools, she always showed herself to be a professional who cared deeply about student learning. Now, as a member of the school board, she has demonstrated that she is also a leader who makes our school district better.
But here’s something not many people know about Chrya. Her passion for education extends beyond the school board meetings and continues to show up in our classrooms. Chrya doesn’t bring this up, but she actively seeks out students who need additional help and she finds a way to meet their needs. In my classroom at Lathrop last spring, Chrya went out of her way to make sure that graduates who had done something special during their senior year were recognized. On her own, she prepared special gift baskets complete with some amazing rewards.
I can tell you, when the students received these gifts, they were completely blown away. A school board member with this kind of passion and compassion is a gift to Fairbanks and a blessing for all our students.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Chrya Sanderson to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board. She is a truly special person who makes our community an even better place to live.