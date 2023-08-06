Re-elect April Smith to the Fairbanks school board

To the editor: On Oct. 3, residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough will go to the polls to vote for three school board seats.
April Smith is the current holder of seat F on the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board, and I urge residents of the borough to support her re-election bid. In her three years on the board April has dedicated herself to protecting the students and teachers in our schools.
Shortly after being sworn in 2020, she helped lead the effort to get masks off of student and get students back in the classroom after they were sent home to quarantine during the Covid pandemic. More recently with the sexual education program, April voted to pass it without the supplementals which included LGBTQ topics and other social issues such as abortion.
She has made it clear that these topics are not appropriate, especially for elementary and middle school students. Mrs. Smith also has a common sense way to help fix the millions of dollars of debt that our district is in. Mrs. Smith has a proven track record. She promised to protect students and faculty, and she has kept her promises. She is one of the only people I’ve met who has kept close to the slogan, “promises made, promises kept.”
I urge Fairbanks and the rest of the borough to look at April’s track record and hope they can agree that she has done her job
I hope that the residents of this borough will join me on Oct. 3 to re-elect April Smith to serve three more years on the school board.