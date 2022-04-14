 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ranked choice voting is not difficult

  • Comments

To the editor: Let’s take this opportunity to set the record straight about ranked choice voting (RCV).

There are many politicians and self-appointed “experts” making all kinds of erroneous claims and fear-mongering statements about RCV. Most are politicians who now must gain the support of potential constituents rather than be anointed by their party hierarchy. Frustrated at having to explain why they should win a primary, their dialogue emanates fear and generates a sense of confusion amongst the voting public.

Then we have a whole new group of “experts” with no experience, but who claim for a “fee” they can explain this “very complicated” voting known as RCV.

In truth, it is outrageous that these merchants of fear are getting so much media coverage, with only one net result, creating confusion in voters, frightening groups like seniors, when basically, they are the purveyors of voter suppression.

Lets cut to the chase. The primary. It is very simple. Vote for the person you want to represent your community. One person, one vote.

What a novel idea. We have been doing that for 250 years, so what is there to fear ? Nothing. The people telling you it is a problem are the problem.

Yes, no more back-room party picks for who runs. You actually get to choose. The community chooses who they wish to have on the ballot, not elitists.

The primary election narrows the field to four candidates. In the general election you can vote for just one, and yes that vote counts. Or you can select a second choice. If you wish you can “rank” all four in the order that you like them. But you do not have to rank them. Your vote still counts. Let’s stop telling people how difficult it is, how complicated it is and explain this in the simple form that it is.

Pundits complain that RCV in Alaska only won by 1%. Well guess what, most elections are only won by 1%, so what is their point? Creating confusion and self-serving voter suppression is not the answer.

Encourage voting, explain the simplicity and move forward.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.