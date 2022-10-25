 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ranked choice voting and the mulligan

To the editor: I’m not a fan of ranked choice voting (RCV). However, until these rules are changed, I will play by them to help my candidate be elected or try to ensure the candidate I dislike is not elected. I will do this by using my “mulligan/s”. I’ll explain by using the special election we just had (but the reasoning holds true for all the upcoming election races).

In the special general election, 6% (11,243 votes) of the voters, voted for only one candidate (due to stubbornness or lack of understanding of the new system). 2% (3,752 votes) of the voters left blanks/over voted/double voted on their ballot (lack of understanding). If those voters would have understood the system and applied these 14,997 votes to an alternative candidate, they may have changed the outcome of the special election. Instead, these votes were disregarded after the first round and not applied to remaining candidates in round two (Peltola won by 5,240 votes).

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.