Ranked choice voting and the mulligan

To the editor: I’m not a fan of ranked choice voting (RCV). However, until these rules are changed, I will play by them to help my candidate be elected or try to ensure the candidate I dislike is not elected. I will do this by using my “mulligan/s”. I’ll explain by using the special election we just had (but the reasoning holds true for all the upcoming election races).
In the special general election, 6% (11,243 votes) of the voters, voted for only one candidate (due to stubbornness or lack of understanding of the new system). 2% (3,752 votes) of the voters left blanks/over voted/double voted on their ballot (lack of understanding). If those voters would have understood the system and applied these 14,997 votes to an alternative candidate, they may have changed the outcome of the special election. Instead, these votes were disregarded after the first round and not applied to remaining candidates in round two (Peltola won by 5,240 votes).
In the upcoming election, whether you agree with the system or not, it’s important to use all your choices. In every race, there is probably a candidate you want elected, a candidate you don’t want elected, and an alternate candidate you could live with if your candidate lost in the first round. Use your “golf mulligan” (if your candidate loses in the 1st round, you get a do over by applying that vote to your alternative candidate/s).
Also, the primary reason for RCV (I’ve been told) is to ensure winning candidate receives 50% plus one vote and to give 3rd party candidates a chance. So, in the upcoming general election, how does this help Chris Bye (libertarian, received .62% of regular primary vote). As a third-party candidate, I fully expect all the voters who voted for RCV to vote for Chris Bye in the first round. He will surely get the 50% +1 vote needed to win; making everything I previously said a moot point (sarcasm). This is my humble opinion, agree or disagree, but please vote!