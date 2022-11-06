 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rank Walker/Drygas No. 1

To the editor: I just ranked Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas No. 1 and urge you to do the same.

Why? The reasons are clear. 1) Mathematically the Walker/Drygas team has the best chance of defeating Dunleavy in a head-to-head run. 2) Running as independents, Bill and Heidi will create a broad coalition — bringing together Alaskans from the right, left and center as they work to rebuild Alaska. 3) Both Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas have a track record of leadership and political courage — always putting the state first and making the hard decisions no one else will make. 4) They’re both from Fairbanks. You can never have too much Fairbanks!

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.