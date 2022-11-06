Rank Walker/Drygas No. 1

To the editor: I just ranked Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas No. 1 and urge you to do the same.
Why? The reasons are clear. 1) Mathematically the Walker/Drygas team has the best chance of defeating Dunleavy in a head-to-head run. 2) Running as independents, Bill and Heidi will create a broad coalition — bringing together Alaskans from the right, left and center as they work to rebuild Alaska. 3) Both Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas have a track record of leadership and political courage — always putting the state first and making the hard decisions no one else will make. 4) They’re both from Fairbanks. You can never have too much Fairbanks!