Random acts of dinner kindness

To the editor: To the anonymous person who paid for our meal: On May 6, my husband and I and three friends went to The Library Bar & Bites to celebrate the 40th birthday of a member of our party.
At the end of our evening, after we had ordered a number of drinks and dishes (all of which were delicious), I asked for our bill. The waitress told us that someone, who asked to remain anonymous, had already covered the cost of our meal, and we did not owe anything. We were all incredibly grateful and stunned and at a loss as to who had done that or why, particularly since the bill was significant due to the size of our party and our celebration.
Was it someone who recognized one of us and wanted to treat an acquaintance, someone who had overheard part of our conversation and was touched by something, or some other reason? Whatever the reason, on behalf of the Baker and Hayes families, thank from the bottom of our hearts! Your generosity touched us deeply, and we will all work to pay it forward in the near future. Thank you again.