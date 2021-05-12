You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Random acts of dinner kindness

  • Comments

To the editor: To the anonymous person who paid for our meal: On May 6, my husband and I and three friends went to The Library Bar & Bites to celebrate the 40th birthday of a member of our party.

At the end of our evening, after we had ordered a number of drinks and dishes (all of which were delicious), I asked for our bill. The waitress told us that someone, who asked to remain anonymous, had already covered the cost of our meal, and we did not owe anything. We were all incredibly grateful and stunned and at a loss as to who had done that or why, particularly since the bill was significant due to the size of our party and our celebration.

Was it someone who recognized one of us and wanted to treat an acquaintance, someone who had overheard part of our conversation and was touched by something, or some other reason? Whatever the reason, on behalf of the Baker and Hayes families, thank from the bottom of our hearts! Your generosity touched us deeply, and we will all work to pay it forward in the near future. Thank you again.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.