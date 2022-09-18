To the editor: Kaneisha Radgosky is the best choice for School Board Seat D.
Kaneisha is a mother and a registered nurse. As a mother, she does whatever is necessary for the safety, happiness, and welfare of her child. As a nurse, she does the same for all of us. She is the one consoling parents, administering medications and flu vaccines, and making sure that a parent can get another arm brace when their child breaks the first one. From well-child exams to sports physicals, Kaneisha is there for all our kids!
Kaneisha understands that our public schools are at the center of our community and our economy. As a registered nurse she is concerned about our nursing shortage and will advocate to support and grow health care programs so that the community will benefit from a home-grown pipeline of health care workers.
Kaneisha’s broad experience makes her an ideal candidate for school board. Her family came to Fairbanks with the military a decade ago. As a former military spouse, she understands the unique challenges our military families face.
Her experience working in intensive care units, correctional facilities, medical surgical units, and family medicine clinics provides her with a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by many in our school communities.
Kaneisha received endorsements from both the Fairbanks Education Association and the Education Support Staff Association. They know that she will treat them with the respect they deserve and work towards fair negotiations.
The FNSBSD Board of Education faces many challenges this year. They’ll be hiring a new superintendent, working to attract and retain quality educators, and balancing an ever-diminishing budget, all while maintaining programs that our community deserves and demands.
Kaneisha is ready for that challenge. She’ll bring her experience with complex medical systems to the complex world of the school district. As a trained advocate she’ll reach out to all those affected by district actions. People trust Kaneisha everyday with their lives — you know you can trust her with your vote!
I can’t wait to vote for Kaneisha Radgosky for School Board Seat D!