 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Radgosky is the best choice for School Board Seat D

To the editor: Kaneisha Radgosky is the best choice for School Board Seat D.

Kaneisha is a mother and a registered nurse. As a mother, she does whatever is necessary for the safety, happiness, and welfare of her child. As a nurse, she does the same for all of us. She is the one consoling parents, administering medications and flu vaccines, and making sure that a parent can get another arm brace when their child breaks the first one. From well-child exams to sports physicals, Kaneisha is there for all our kids!

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.