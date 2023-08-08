Questions Kinross corporate caring

To the Editor: Frequently, Kinross Fort Knox runs an ad in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner with the headline “Kinross Cares.” Really?
This is the company that intends to turn our Borough and City roads into an industrial trucking route with little regard for the safety of all who drive the route — residents, school buses, tourists, recreational travelers, emergency vehicles.
This is the company that expects State of Alaska residents to subsidize a commercial mining operation by improving and maintaining the roads and bridges used in the ore haul project. Federal funds for infrastructure projects will be diverted for bridge and road improvements along the trucking route to the detriment of other Borough priorities and projects throughout the State. State maintenance funds will likely be disproportionately allocated to deal with maintenance impacts along the route. Kinross Fort Knox makes many donations to community nonprofits, but their Manh Cho Ore Haul plan shows that Kinross cares NOT.
Or perhaps Kinross thinks their responsibility is shielded by contracting the trucking company Black Gold Transport who will then be liable for damages to people and roads. Kinross, show you care and pursue an alternative (separate service road, railroad, on-site processing plant) to hauling ore on our community’s roads.