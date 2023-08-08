 Skip to main content
Questions Kinross corporate caring

To the Editor: Frequently, Kinross Fort Knox runs an ad in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner with the headline “Kinross Cares.” Really?

This is the company that intends to turn our Borough and City roads into an industrial trucking route with little regard for the safety of all who drive the route — residents, school buses, tourists, recreational travelers, emergency vehicles.

